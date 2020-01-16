Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $18,992,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $27,347,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

