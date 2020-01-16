Skrumble Network (SKM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $881,333.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.37 million and $881,333.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.