SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO Sells $69,880.00 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.64 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

