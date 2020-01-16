Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 20,044 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $812,383.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,922.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SILK stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.