Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 283,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 763,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

