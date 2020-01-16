Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.44-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.61-3.69 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 14,265,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

