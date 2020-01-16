Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.12 ($146.65).

SIE stock opened at €115.54 ($134.35) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.04.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

