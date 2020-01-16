Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SBGL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 4,918,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,783. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $10.49.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
About Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
