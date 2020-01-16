Short Interest in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Decreases By 6.6%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USNA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 55,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $119.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

