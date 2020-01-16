Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Increases By 17.0%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. 839,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $88.22 and a 12 month high of $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after buying an additional 888,033 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after buying an additional 1,911,360 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

