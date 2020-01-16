Short Interest in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Declines By 13.7%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,497. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

