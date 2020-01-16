Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Declines By 10.7%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,997,000.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

