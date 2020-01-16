Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Increases By 18.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 482,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

