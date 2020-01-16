Short Interest in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rises By 8.2%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

In other news, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OSI Systems by 337.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.