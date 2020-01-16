Short Interest in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 11.1%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

