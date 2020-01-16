Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 5.9%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

KSS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,237. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after buying an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

