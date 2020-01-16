Short Interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Increases By 16.4%

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. 922,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA has a 52 week low of $89.93 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

