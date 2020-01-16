Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rises By 8.8%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 162,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

