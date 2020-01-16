Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Decreases By 7.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 30,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 10,470,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

