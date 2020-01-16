Short Interest in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Rises By 5.4%

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterGroup alerts:

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $36.33 on Thursday. InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. InterGroup had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.