Short Interest in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Grows By 13.4%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 601,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 411,648 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

