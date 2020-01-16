Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Increases By 5.0%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

HTZ stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 989,685 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares during the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

