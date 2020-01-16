Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Rises By 12.5%

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after acquiring an additional 473,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,438 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

