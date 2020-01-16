Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Expands By 12.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

