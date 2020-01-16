Short Interest in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Decreases By 12.3%

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 191,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the third quarter worth $204,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

