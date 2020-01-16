Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expands By 6.9%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of DY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

