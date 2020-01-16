Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expands By 12.7%

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Insiders sold 39,472 shares of company stock valued at $552,266 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 6.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.