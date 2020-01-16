Short Interest in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 8.0%

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 603.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 16,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

