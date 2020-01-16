Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Declines By 9.8%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
