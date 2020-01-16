Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 10.7%

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CCM opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

