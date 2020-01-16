Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Grows By 7.1%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

COHU traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 190,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

