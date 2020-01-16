Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Increases By 8.9%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cognex by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,685. Cognex has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

