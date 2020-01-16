Short Interest in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Increases By 6.3%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

CHEF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 288,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,985. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

