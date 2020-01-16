Short Interest in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Expands By 6.7%

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 66,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

