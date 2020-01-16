Short Interest in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Drops By 7.7%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 600,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CERC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

