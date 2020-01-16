Short Interest in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Declines By 13.8%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 488,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,880. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at $474,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

