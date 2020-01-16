Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Rises By 5.1%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

