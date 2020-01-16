Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Declines By 5.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,205 shares of company stock valued at $656,467. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

