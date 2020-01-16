Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 587.20 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.07. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

