Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

KGH stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372 ($4.89). The company had a trading volume of 13,868 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190.02 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 396 ($5.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.94. The stock has a market cap of $274.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14.

Get Knights Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Knights Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.