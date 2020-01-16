Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cullen Keith purchased 600,000 shares of Ship Finance International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 121.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

