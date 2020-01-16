Shelly O’brien Sells 4,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

