ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

NYSE NOW opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $307.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

