Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 5.8%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 221,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 252,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

