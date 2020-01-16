Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 123,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 54,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

