Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $270,991.00 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

