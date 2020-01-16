Sentient Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,912.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $851,967.00 and approximately $36,912.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.01393439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00050241 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205996 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,172,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,172,258 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.