Selz Capital LLC Takes $10.15 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 1.8% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.93. 74,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.