Selz Capital LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Selz Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,541,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $171,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,063. The company has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $196.50 and a one year high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.