Selz Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 845,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,000. American Airlines Group accounts for about 4.3% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

